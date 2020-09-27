Morning news brief: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett, Paris knife attack, and more

US President Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to be new Supreme Court Justice

Amy Coney Barrett, 48, who is a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago, was reportedly the only potential Supreme Court nominee who met with Trump in person.

‘It is clear Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has to go’: France president Emmanuel Macron

“It is a crisis of power, an authoritarian power that cannot accept the logic of democracy and which is hanging on by force. It is clear that Lukashenko has to go,” France president Emmanuel Macron said.

US elections 2020: Biden compares Trump to Nazi Goebbels; ready for personal attacks

The comment was made in an interview, days before the two leaders are scheduled to meet for the first US Presidential debate before the November 03 elections.

Israel observes protests after second lockdown without economic aid is initiated

The protestors took to streets in their cars blocking roads and bridges, demanding immediate resignation of Netanyahu.

Paris knife attack suspect is of Pakistani origin