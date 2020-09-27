Israel observes protests after second lockdown without economic aid is initiated

A series of fresh protests broke out all over the country after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initiated a second series of stricter lockdown in the country to contain the widespread of the novel coronavirus.

The protestors took to streets in their cars blocking roads and bridges, demanding immediate resignation of Netanyahu — a PM who is on trial for three corruption charges.

A second round of lockdown was initiated on September 18 with the aim to bring down the world's highest coronavirus infection rate per capita. However, the restrictions were made stricter two days ago, imposing a ban on borders and limiting indoor prayers.

However, lawmakers further blocked a government proposal which was hoping to limit the protest gatherings to 20 in a group. As per this proposal, the protestors were only to be allowed to protest within a kilometre of their residence. However, the lawmakers' decision was not appreciated by the PM who called it "the populist decision in parliament to cancel the limitations the government imposed after we saw the rise in the infections."

Israelis marched down to Netanyahu's residence where the demanded the PM to hand over his resignation and attend to the trials on the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust — allegations that Netanyahu has constantly declined.

Protestors said they are ready to protest to gain back their freedom and let the world know that their government shut down the country without planning any economic aids for the common people.

Israel has recorded over 225,000 infections and 1,417 deaths out of a population of nine million, with more than 8,200 new cases on Friday alone.