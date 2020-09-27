US President Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to be new Supreme Court Justice

To provide a needed boost to his reelection effort, US President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, to fill a Supreme Court seat vacated after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



"Today it is my honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution, Judge Amy Coney Barrett," Trump said at the White House lawn on Saturday.

President @realDonaldTrump announces his intent to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett! pic.twitter.com/rgQEcSETKk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 26, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett, 48, who is a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago, was reportedly the only potential Supreme Court nominee who met with Trump in person.

"This is my third such nomination .... and it is a very proud moment indeed," Trump said. "You are going to be fantastic," Trump added, addressing Amy Coney Barrett who was standing beside him.

The president then thanked Republican senators for their “commitment and to providing a fair and timely hearing”.

Republican Senate leadership has vowed to move ahead with a confirmation vote before the November 3 presidential election. Democrats, meanwhile, have said whoever wins the election should pick the next justice.

“[It] should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation … It’s going to be very quick. I’m sure it’ll be extremely non-controversial,” Trump said about the process.

(With inputs from agencies)