US President Donald Trump said on Friday (March 7) that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was “doing what anybody would do” in reRussia's massive missile launch and drone strike on Ukraine.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday (March 7) slammed Canada for "cheating United States Farmers" while threatening the nation with around 250 per cent tariffs on dairy products.

Ukraine on Friday (March 8) lost its access to United States' commercial satellite imagery as Maxar Technologies blocked Kyiv's access following a request from US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump says Putin did 'what anybody would do' after Russia's massive strike on Ukraine

Trump threatens Canada with 250% tariffs on dairy, slams Trudeau's nation for 'cheating' US farmers

Ukraine's battlefield losses rise as Trump pulls Kyiv's access to US intelligence and satellite imagery

'Rahul has added depth to batting line-up as No.6 batter', India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak

India’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has emphasised KL Rahul’s seamless transition to the No. 6 batting position, saying that the wicketkeeper-batter has embraced his new role with enthusiasm, adding significant depth to the batting lineup.

WATCH | Trump considers sanctions and tariffs on Russia amid war