Morning news brief: Tropical Storm Henri hits US east coast and more

From Biden ordering US commercial airlines to help in Afghan evacuation to Egypt closing Rafah crossing with Gaza from Monday, we have it all.

Also check out that Kamala Harris is visiting Singapore to deepen ties and counter China's influence.

Thousands left without power as Tropical Storm Henri hits US east coast

Tropical Storm Heri lashed Rhode Island on the US east coast leaving thousands without electricity and bringing record rainfall. US President Joe Biden said the storm has "potential for widespread consequences across the region with significant flooding and power outage" in New England.

Biden orders US commercial airlines to help in Afghan evacuation

The Biden administration has ordered six civilian aircraft to speed up the evacuation process calling in Delta, American Airlines, Atlas, Omni, Hawaiian and United Airlines to help US citizens and other personnel to leave the airport in limited time.

At least 20 dead in Kabul airport evacuation operation: Report

After the UK government announced seven Afghans were killed near Kabul airport on Saturday as thousands gathered over the weekend, news wire Reuters quoting a NATO official said at least 20 people have died in the past week around the Hamid Karzai international airport.

Egypt to close Rafah crossing with Gaza from Monday

Egypt is to close the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza Strip until further notice on Monday. Hamas, the Palestinian faction that controls Gaza, said it had been informed by Egypt of the decision to shut the crossing in both directions.

Kamala Harris visits Singapore to deepen ties, counter China's influence

US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Singapore's leaders on Monday on the first working day of a trip to Southeast Asia aimed at bolstering ties as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing influence.

