Morning news brief: TikTok plans US IPO, Biden campaign's focus, and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 18, 2020, 08.15 AM(IST)

TikTok Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief!

TikTok plans US IPO; hopes to launch TikTok Global for US operations

This new company will have a majority of American directors, a US chief executive and a security expert on the board.

Belarus to close borders with Poland and Lithuania

Belarus has been in a political crisis following an August 9 presidential election marred by vote-rigging allegations that led to mass demonstrations against Lukashenko. 

Bolivia interim president withdraws from presidential race

Anez abandoned the electoral race one day after a national poll put her in fourth place in the race, and Arce in the lead.

Biden admin to place US-India ties on 'high priority', his campaign says

Biden also expressed concern about dangerous conditions for religious minorities in South Asia and elsewhere. 

COVID-19: UK announces lockdown in parts of North-east

×

 