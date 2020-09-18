Morning news brief: TikTok plans US IPO, Biden campaign's focus, and more

TikTok plans US IPO; hopes to launch TikTok Global for US operations

This new company will have a majority of American directors, a US chief executive and a security expert on the board.

Belarus to close borders with Poland and Lithuania

Belarus has been in a political crisis following an August 9 presidential election marred by vote-rigging allegations that led to mass demonstrations against Lukashenko.

Bolivia interim president withdraws from presidential race

Anez abandoned the electoral race one day after a national poll put her in fourth place in the race, and Arce in the lead.

Biden admin to place US-India ties on 'high priority', his campaign says

Biden also expressed concern about dangerous conditions for religious minorities in South Asia and elsewhere.

COVID-19: UK announces lockdown in parts of North-east