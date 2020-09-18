Morning news brief: TikTok plans US IPO, Biden campaign's focus, and more

TikTok Photograph:( Reuters )
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief!
TikTok plans US IPO; hopes to launch TikTok Global for US operations
This new company will have a majority of American directors, a US chief executive and a security expert on the board.
Belarus to close borders with Poland and Lithuania
Belarus has been in a political crisis following an August 9 presidential election marred by vote-rigging allegations that led to mass demonstrations against Lukashenko.
Bolivia interim president withdraws from presidential race
Anez abandoned the electoral race one day after a national poll put her in fourth place in the race, and Arce in the lead.
Biden admin to place US-India ties on 'high priority', his campaign says
Biden also expressed concern about dangerous conditions for religious minorities in South Asia and elsewhere.
COVID-19: UK announces lockdown in parts of North-east