Morning news brief: Theranos founder sentenced to 11 years in prison, Twitter chaos, & more

US President Joe Biden recently stated that the US will not fight the Third World War in Ukraine. In other news, a US federal court on Friday sentenced former CEO of blood-testing startup Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison after finding her guilty of defrauding investors through her company. Finally, the new Twitter chief Elon Musk has sent a mail to engineers asking the to fly to the firm's headquarters for in-person meetings.

"We will not fight the Third World War in Ukraine," he has insisted, as reported by Reuters.

Therefore, he and his senior team of advisers were thrown into crisis mode when a missile struck a hamlet in Poland close to the Ukraine border on Nov. 15 and there were early suspicions it was launched by Russia.

US District Judge Edward Davila announcing the sentencing said the case was "troubling on so many levels," and that Holmes' hubris and lies led to the company's downfall.

"This is a fraud case where an exciting venture went forward with great expectations only to be dashed by untruths, misrepresentations, plain hubris and lies," said Judge Davila.

On Friday (November 18), the world's richest man and now the new Twitter chief sent a series of emails to Twitter staff asking for help.

He firstly sent a mail to the software engineers asking them to come to the 10th floor at 2 pm.

After 30 minutes he sent another mail inquiring about the "tech stack," a term for the company's software and associated systems. Musk further asked the engineers to submit their records of the last six months along with 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of codes, Reuters reported.

