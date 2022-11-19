Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

A US federal court on Friday sentenced former CEO of blood-testing startup Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison after finding her guilty of defrauding investors through her company.

US District Judge Edward Davila announcing the sentencing said the case was "troubling on so many levels," and that Holmes' hubris and lies led to the company's downfall.

"This is a fraud case where an exciting venture went forward with great expectations only to be dashed by untruths, misrepresentations, plain hubris and lies," said Judge Davila.

Before the judge handed the sentencing, Holmes addressed the court and said she was 'ashamed' of failing those around her.

"Looking back, there are so many things I would do differently if I had the chance. I regret my failings with every cell of my body," said Holmes.

"I have felt deep shame for what people went through because I failed them," she added.

Holmes was convicted on four counts but acquitted on four other counts. The Theranos founder plans to appeal the verdict but the court has set a surrender date of April 27, 2023, for her.

Touted the next 'Steve Jobs', Holmes' fall from grace has been well documented in media and popular culture. In the lead-up to the Friday sentencing, Holmes' had pleaded the court to show leniency as her counsel argued that she shouldn't be made a martyr.

"No defendant should be made a martyr to public passion. We ask that the court consider, as it must, the real person, the real company and the complex circumstances surrounding the offense," read the document submitted by her counsel.

Elizabeth Holmes is the founder and ex-CEO of Theranos, a now-defunct health technology company that soared in valuation after the company falsely claimed to have revolutionised blood testing by developing testing methods that could use surprisingly small volumes of blood, such as from a fingerprick.

(With inputs from agencies)