Morning news brief: State of emergency in US, Coronavirus cases surge in UK, and more

Days after the Capitol riots, the outgoing US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Washington to safeguard the city till the President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony is completed. Meanwhile, Biden took the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine, three weeks after the first dose. On the other hand, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is in a race against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines as COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise and hospitals run out of oxygen.

Click on headlines to read more

Ahead of Biden's inauguration, Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Washington a few days after his supporters marched into the Capitol building to destroy government property and protest against the US election results.

PM Netanyahu authorises new Israeli settlements in West Bank

The Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed authorities to approve construction of 800 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Joe Biden gets second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine

"Folks, I just received the second dose of my COVID-19 vaccine — and just like the first dose, it was safe, quick, and painless," he assured everyone on Twitter.

Boris Johnson: Race against time to roll out Coronavirus vaccine