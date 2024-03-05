Morning news brief: Sexual violence 'occured' during Oct 7 attacks; Internet cables 'cut' in Red Sea; & more

A UN team has found evidence of sexual violence during Oct 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel. The team conducted a mission in Israel from January 29 to February 14 to gather, analyse and verify information, and investigate allegations of sexual violence during the October 7 attacks. In an extremely rare event, at least four submarine internet cables have been cut in the Red Sea. Cables belonging to four major operators have been cut, which might impact internet traffic in India, Pakistan, and parts of East Africa as well. Meanwhile, the island nation of Taiwan has issued an apology to Indians after controversial remarks surfaced over the recruitment of Indian workers based on "skin colour" dietary habits, and religion.

Click on the headlines to read more.

A United Nations team of experts, led by special envoy Pramila Patten, on Monday, reported that there were "reasonable grounds to believe" sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israel.

Taiwan's Ministry of Labour issued an apology after controversial remarks surfaced over the recruitment of Indian workers based on "skin colour" dietary habits, and religion.

Submarine internet cables may have been “cut” in the Red Sea, causing “significant” disruption to communications networks in the Middle East, said Hong Kong telecoms company HGC Global Communications.

Former top executives of Twitter including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have sued Elon Musk, claiming he owes them nearly $130 million after taking over the social media company which he renamed X.

Watch: France becomes first in world to enshrine abortion rights in constitution