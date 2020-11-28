Morning news brief: Setbacks for Trump, his reprimand to media and more

Wisconsin county vote recount demanded by Trump gives Biden a boost

Donald Trump's decision to have a recount in Wisconsin's largest county backfired on him as it ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gaining votes | READ MORE

'Don't ever talk to the president that way': Donald Trump snaps at reporter

Donald Trump once again snapped at a journalist when he was asked question about his defeat in the recently-conducted US elections | READ MORE

US court denies Trump's Pennsylvania election challenge

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by US President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania | READ MORE

Rockets target Eritrea as Ethiopia leader resists calls for dialogue

Eritrea's capital came under fire from Ethiopia's breakaway Tigray region Friday, raising fears that Ethiopia's internal conflict could spread as leader Abiy Ahmed resisted calls for dialogue | READ MORE

Video images of police beating Black man are 'shameful', says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that images of a Black man being beaten up by Paris police were "shameful" for France | READ MORE

US sanctions Chinese, Russian firms that supported Iran missile programme

The US has announced economic sanctions on Chinese and Russian companies that it said had supported the development of Iran's missile programme | READ MORE

Uzbekistan to repatriate more citizens from crowded Syrian camps

Uzbekistan plans to repatriate another group of its citizens, mostly women and children, from Syria where they are staying at crowded camps with other families of Islamic State fighters, an Uzbek government source told Reuters on Friday | READ MORE

German troops suspected of running anti-Semitic chat group, report says

Several German soldiers have been suspected of organising a chat group relating to anti-Semitism, right-wing extremism and pornography | READ MORE