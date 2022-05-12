Morning news brief: Saudi Aramco reaches top, US condo collapse settlement, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Saudi Aramco surpasses Apple; is now world’s most valued company

After surging oil prices propelled shares of the world's largest crude exporter to record highs, Saudi Aramco has surpassed Apple as the world's most valuable company, while a broader tech stock sell-off weighs on the iPhone manufacturer.

North Korea confirms Covid outbreak, orders lockdown to check Omicron’s spread

After over two years, North Korea has officially confirmed Covid outbreak for the first time on Thursday, media reports said. The nation has also ordered a nation-wide lockdown. A sub-variant of Omicron variant of virus has been found in Pyongyang, state media reported.

In US condominium collapse lawsuit, nearly $1 billion settlement reached

A tentative settlement of around USD 1 billion has been reached in the Florida’s condo collapse case in the US, media reports said citing an attorney on Wednesday.

Chinese plane catches fire at airport during takeoff; more than 100 evacuated: Report

On Thursday (May 12), a passenger plane operated by China's Airlines skidded off the runway and caught fire as it took off from Chongqing in the country's southwest. According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the Tibet-bound airliner carried 113 passengers and nine staff members.

