Covid-19 in North Korea: After official confirmation of outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

After over two years, North Korea has officially confirmed Covid outbreak for the first time on Thursday, media reports said.

The nation has also ordered a nation-wide lockdown. A sub-variant of Omicron variant of virus has been found in Pyongyang, state media reported.

"There has been the biggest emergency incident in the country, with a hole in our emergency quarantine front, that has been kept safely over the past two years and three months since February 2020," official KCNA news agency said.

The people of Pyongyang have contracted the Omicron variant of virus, the report said, without providing much details.

The infected people’s samples were taken on May 8, it added.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered all cities and counties of the nation to "strictly lock down" their regions, as per KCNA.

Emergency reserve medical supplies should be mobilised, added Kim.

At a Workers' Party meeting called to discuss responses to the first outbreak of the coronavirus, Kim said that the latest emergency quarantine system looks to stably control and manage the spread of the coronavirus. It is also aimed at quickly healing infected people to end the source of transmission in the shortest period, the KCNA said.

(With inputs from agencies)