Morning news brief: Salam Rushdie taken off ventilator support, Liz leads UK PM’s race and more

As per reports, Salman Rushdie, who was attacked on Friday, has now been taken off ventilator support. Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that Rushdie was able to talk again. In other news, the UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, is currently leading her opponent, Rishi Sunak, by 22 per cent points in the campaign to succeed Boris Johnson. In other news, Rishi Sunak, UK PM candidate, has remarked on the attack on author Salman Rushdie as a ‘wake-up call for the West.’ Finally, Scotland will become the first country in the world to offer free and open access to period products.

Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator support, able to speak

Rushdie was hospitalised after 24-year-old alleged assailant Hadi Mata rushed on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed him multiple times.

Liz Truss leads the race for United Kingdom's next PM by 22 points: Poll

Opinium which conducted the poll reported that among 450 party members who had determined how they would vote in the upcoming leadership contest, 61 per cent will vote for Truss, while former finance minister Sunak received a mere 39 per cent votes.

'The situation in Iran is extremely serious’: Rishi Sunak says attack on Rushdie, a wake-up call for the West

Following the stabbing of Rushdie, the former chancellor said that the UK should declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a ‘terrorist organisation.'

This country becomes first in world to provide free access to period products

Local authorities and educators will now be legally mandated to ensure that period products are available for free to anyone who needs them, the Scottish government said in a statement issued on Sunday.

