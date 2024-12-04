New Delhi

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Tuesday night invoked emergency martial law and vowed to eliminate “anti-state” forces in an opposition-dominated parliament. Now, opposition parties are urging him to step down immediately or face impeachment proceedings. Yeol has not released any public statement so far; however, official records show his schedule for Wednesday was put off. US President-elect Donald Trump has cited Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter Biden in dismissing his own federal charges. Trump's legal team is now drawing comparisons between their case and Biden's reasoning. Sukhbir Singh Badal, Senior Punjab politician and former deputy chief minister, was shot at outside the Golden Temple in India's Amritsar.

S Korean opposition vows to impeach president as Yeol’s aides offer to resign en masse

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is increasingly facing calls by the opposition to either tender his resignation immediately or be ready to face impeachment, following his martial law debacle.

Donald Trump seeks dismissal of criminal conviction, cites Hunter Biden's pardon

Donald Trump's legal team on Tuesday (Dec 3) asked a US court to dismiss his criminal fraud conviction, using the same argument President Joe Biden used to pardon his son, Hunter: unfair targeting due to political motives.

Trump's pick for DEA chief withdraws from consideration; second pick to turn down nomination

Donald Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has withdrawn his nomination just days after it was announced.

Sukhbir Singh Badal shot at outside Golden Temple, assailant overpowered by crowd

Watch:Russian Military Carries Out Drills In Eastern Mediterranean

Russia claims to have launched hypersonic missiles during naval and air force drills in the eastern Mediterranean. The drills coincide with Russia's allies, Syria, losing ground to rebels in the country. Watch in for more details!