Morning news brief: Russian troops fall back to defensive positions in Bakhmut, & more

The battle of Bakhmut is taking a new turn every day and the latest reports suggest Russia suffering a setback in this key battleground which has seen severe fighting in recent months. Moscow has accepted that Ukraine's spring offensive has made some of the Russian troops have fallen back to defensive positions. Meanwhile, social media companies are facing the wrath of the 2022 mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. A lawsuit has been filed by the victims' families alleging that some of these social media firms facilitated the convicted shooter’s “racist, antisemitic, and white supremacist propaganda.”

In other news, the Portuguese parliament, after a protracted battle, on Friday approved legislation allowing euthanasia for people over 18. However, it comes with certain constraints and is only allowed only for people who are suffering from intolerable pain and terminal illnesses.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russia, on Friday (May 12) acknowledged that some of its forces had fallen back from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut following a new Ukrainian offensive. Russia-installed officials in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk said that missiles fired by Kyiv hit two disused factories and several houses in the main city. It also injured six children and a Russian parliamentarian, said Leonid Pasechnik, head of the region.

A lawsuit was filed by the loved ones of those killed in the 2022 Buffalo grocery store mass shooting, on Friday (May 12) against a number of social media companies for allegedly, facilitating the convicted shooter’s “racist, antisemitic, and white supremacist propaganda.”

Portuguese parliament on Friday approved legislation allowing euthanasia for people who are aged 18 and suffering from intolerable pain and terminal illnesses. With this, Portugal joins the list of a small number of other nations that have made euthanasia or assisted suicide legal. It includes the Benelux nations and Portugal's neighbor, Spain.

On the sidelines of the two-day 6th Indian Ocean Conference being held in Dhaka, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in an exclusive conversation with WION's Sidhant Sibal, underscored the need for upholding the Law of the Seas. The foreign minister highlighted that the countries in the region should have "orderly, acceptable consensus on maritime activities" and there must be adherence and respect for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

WATCH | Police in Russia debuts anti-drone unit following Kremlin incident ×