Morning News Brief: Russia-Ukraine conflict, US-North Korea talks and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that diplomacy is the only responsible way to resolve border issues with Russia. US issued a straightforward call to North Korea to join direct negotiations regarding its nuclear and missile programmes with no preconditions. The first-ever yoga festival of Saudi Arabia was held at Bay La Sun Beach in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Amid war-like situation, Ukraine asks Russia to pull back troops: 'Diplomacy is the only responsible way'



Kyiv has urged Russia to pull back its troops from Ukraine's border and must continue diplomatic engagement with the West if Moscow is serious when it says it doesn't want a new war.

After the latest missile test by Pyongyang, US urges North Korea to join direct talks



After Pyongyang sent a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into space on Sunday, the US issued a straightforward call to North Korea to join direct negotiations regarding its nuclear and missile programmes with no preconditions.

UAE intercepts ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels





It was not immediately clear about the location of the place where the missile remnants fell. There was no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE. The Emirati Defense Ministry has also released black-and-white footage, which it said to be showing the destruction of a ballistic missile launcher in Yemen's al-Jawf province just 30 minutes after the attack.



Watch | WION Exclusive: Meet the woman, Nouf Marwaai, who brought yoga to Saudi Arabia

Watch | Covid News: 34 new cases among Beijing Olympic-related personnel