Morning news brief: Russia takes control of Avdiivka; Netanyahu calls out 'delusional' Hamas, and more

Hours after Kyiv announced it had pulled out troops from Avdiivka, Russia on Saturday (Feb 17) said it had assumed "full control" of the eastern Ukrainian city. In other news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that truce talks with Hamas had come to a halt due to 'delusional' demands by the terror outfit.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said President Vladimir Putin had congratulated the military on "such an important victory", referring to its troops taking full control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that the truce talks with Hamas were halted over the 'delusional' demands by the terror outfit.

Ukrainian visa holders who arrived in the UK to escape the ongoing war with Russia will be given an additional 18-month extension, allowing them to stay in Britain until at least September 2026, announced the Home Office on Sunday (Feb 18).