UK announces 18-month visa extension scheme for Ukrainians

Ukrainian visa holders who arrived in the UK to escape the ongoing war with Russia will be given an additional 18-month extension, allowing them to stay in Britain until at least September 2026, announced the Home Office on Sunday (Feb 18).

Since the start of the war nearly two years ago, more than 200,000 Ukrainians have sought sanctuary in the UK. However, with the first visas issued in March 2022 set to expire next year, the Home Office said the new scheme would provide “certainty and assurance” for Ukrainians in the UK.

“This new visa extension scheme provides certainty and reassurance for Ukrainians in the UK on their future as this war continues, and we will continue to provide a safe haven for those fleeing the conflict,” said migration minister Tom Pursglove.

Currently, Britain has two schemes for Ukrainian refugee - one for those having a family in the UK while the other allows Britons to offer accommodation to those fleeing the war.

As part of its efforts to support Ukraine in its military efforts, Britain also said it would supply thousands of drones to Kyiv and urged U.S. lawmakers to vote for a $95 billion security aid package for Ukraine and other allies.