Truce talks halted over 'delusional' Hamas demands: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that the truce talks with Hamas were halted over the 'delusional' demands by the terror outfit. Israel had sent negotiations for the talks on US President Joe Biden's request in Cairo but they did not go back for further discussions.

Asked during a press conference why the negotiators did not return to the table, Netanyahu explained: "We got nothing except for delusional demands from Hamas."

The Israeli PM said demands included freeing "thousands of murderers" from Israeli jails as well as demands regarding a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem known as the Temple Mount in Judaism and the Noble Sanctuary in Islam.

"I wanted to say not a millimetre - but there was not a nanometer of change," added Netanyahu.

Talks have been ongoing for the last few weeks but without any breakthrough. Tel Aviv is of the view that any settlement would be reached only through direct negotiations and without preconditions.

As for the planned ground offensive in Rafah - the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip, housing 1.4 million displaced Palestinians, Netanyahu iterated that even if a truce deal was reached, his troops would march in. Netanyahu hit back at the critics saying those calling for Israel not to mount the military action were telling the country to "lose the war" against Hamas.

"Even if we achieve it [truce deal], we will enter Rafah," he said.

Rafah crisis and Israel's stance

According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, people were moving in large numbers towards Deir al-Balah, which is roughly 16 kilometres (10 miles) north of Rafah, anticipating the attack. He added that the situation was rapidly deteriorating in the region.

“In Rafah, humanitarian conditions have become increasingly severe, with continued reports of people stopping aid trucks to take food,” he said.

Israel says it will ensure the region is evacuated before it is targeted. However, experts say there is nowhere to go due to the vast devastation left behind.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday (Feb 16) dismissed a motion brought by South Africa to impose urgent measures to safeguard Rafah.

The top UN court said in a statement that the “perilous situation” in Rafah “demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures" that it ordered on January 26.

However, the court warned that Israel “remains bound to fully comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention.”