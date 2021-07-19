Morning news brief: 'Rise of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated concerning' and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From a report saying Japan's PM Suga and South Korea's President Moon to hold first summit meeting on Friday to UK PM Johnson reversing plan to skip quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, we have it all. You can also read about the rise of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated population. And Australian PM Morrison's approval rating slumping on slow vaccine rollout.

Also see reports on a poll saying two-thirds of Japanese doubt pandemic Olympics can be safe and how London clubbers are cheering the end of COVID-19 restrictions.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

Rise of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated population concerning: US Surgeon General

America's Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy on Sunday expressed concern over the "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases in the US, especially among the unvaccinated population, urging people to get vaccinated and assuring them that the current set of vaccines are highly effective against coronavirus.

Japan's Suga, S Korea's Moon to hold first summit meeting on Friday: Report

Coinciding with the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold their first in-person summit on Friday, a Japan's Yomiuri newspaper report said on Monday. The report of Moon's visit comes amid a political uproar in Seoul triggered by comments by a Japanese diplomat on Moon.

UK PM Johnson reverses plan to skip quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will both now self-isolate in line with national guidance. The U-turn comes a day after health minister Sajid Javid said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Australian PM Morrison's approval rating slumps on slow vaccine rollout

According to a poll published on Monday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings fell to the lowest level in more than a year. The sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout seem to have dented voters' confidence in his conservative government. A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Morrison's public support dropped two points to 51% over the last three weeks.

Two-thirds of Japanese doubt pandemic Olympics can be safe, says poll

According to a survey published by the Asahi newspaper, two-thirds of people in Japan do not believe the country can host a safe and secure Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the poll, 68% of respondents expressed doubt about the ability of Olympic organisers to control coronavirus infections.

'I want to dance': London clubbers cheer end of COVID-19 restrictions

As England lifted most COVID-19 restrictions at midnight, London clubbers flocked to one of the first rule-free live music events since the pandemic began last year. People danced through the night and rejoiced human interaction. Britain is facing a new wave of cases, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is lifting most restrictions in England in what some have dubbed 'Freedom Day'.

Watch: Bakery in Sao Paulo dishes out a 'political cookies' that taste of Bolsonaro's impeachment