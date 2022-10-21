Morning news brief: Race for new UK PM heats up, Chess champion Niemann sues Carlsen, & more 

Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she will be stepping down as the Prime Minister of the UK. In other news, as per media reports, Elon Musk informed potential investors in his attempt to buy Twitter Inc that he intended to fire about 75 per cent of the social media company. Meanwhile, Iran's deputy ambassador during her speech at UNSC rejected the idea of West countries serving as 'caretakers' for women in Iran. Finally, Hans Niemann, who has been embroiled in a cheating scandal, has sued world champion Magnus Carlsen and others seeking $100 million in damages.

Click on the headline to read more:

UK set for another leadership contest after Liz Truss quits as Prime Minister

"We delivered on energy bill and upon cutting taxes. But I recognise that given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate. I am resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party," Truss said during the press briefing.

Twitter tells staff 'no plans for layoffs' following reports Musk will sack nearly 75% of employees

According to the source, Twitter's current management intended to reduce the company's payroll by around $800 million by the end of the next year, which would result in the departure of close to a quarter of the employees.

UNSC: Iran's deputy ambassador rejects West's role to act as 'caretakers,' says women can deal with it

Ambassador Zahra Ershadi, during the UNSC, meet stated that Iranian women are aware of how to deal with the authorities in a civil and constructive way.

Niemann sues Carlsen, Chess.com and others for 'colluding to blacklist' him

The 19-year-old American grandmaster filed the lawsuit in the Eastern Missouri District Court which says that defendants are “colluding to blacklist” him from the chess world.

Watch | US Midterm elections: Republicans step up crime debate, Democrats keep spotlight on abortion rights