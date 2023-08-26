Morning news brief: PM Modi hails lunar landing again, Prigozhin latest, more news

Indian PM Narendra Modi has hailed the country's lunar landing again. He termed the feat 'national pride' of India. In other news, there is still a degree of uncertainty over the apparent death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner group chief. Russia is now going to conduct a genetic molecular test on remains obtained from the plane crash site. Meanwhile, Niger military junta have asked envoys of United States, France, Germany and Nigeria to leave the country withing 48 hours as threat of ECOWAS military action looms. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

Chandrayaan-3: Modi hails India's lunar landing as one of the most inspiring moments of the century'



Chandrayaan-3 updates: Modi, while heaping praises on the ISRO said that people from across the globe who believe in science and the future are filled with enthusiasm over India’s achievement.

As per the passenger list, Prigozhin and his right-hand man Dmitry Utkin, as well as five other passengers and three crew members, were on board the flight. However, there have been questions over whether the Kremlin had absolute confirmation that the Wagner chief was in fact on board the aircraft.

In letters to their respective governments, the Niger's foreign ministry has said that the French, German, Nigerian and US envoys must leave the country within 48 hours.

Disturbing video emerges: Indian teacher instigates students to slap Muslim classmate. Watch



A video of the incident shows students lining up to slap their Muslim classmate as the teacher instigates them. The teacher who has been identified as Tripta Tyagi, teacher, owner of Neha Public School. In the video, Tyagi can also be heard making some problematic, communal comments.