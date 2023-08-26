Disturbing video emerges: Indian teacher instigates students to slap Muslim classmate. Watch

A disturbing video from India's Muzaffarnagar has shocked the internet. In it, a primary school teacher can be seen ordering students to slap a classmate of Muslim faith, for not learning the multiplication tables.

Video of the incident shows students lining up to slap their Muslim classmate as the teacher instigates them. The teacher who has been identified as Tripta Tyagi, teacher, owner of Neha Public School. In the video, Tyagi can also be heard making some problematic, communal comments.

The disturbing incident, as it happened

The shameful incident, as per an Indian Express report, took place on Thursday in Khubbapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

As per the report, police and education authorities have taken cognizance of the incident and are exploring action against Tyagi.

In the video, children can be seen walking up to the young child who is in tears and slapping him.

You can watch the video here — viewer discretion is advised.

This is very alarming, a teacher in UPs Muzzafarnagar isolated a Muslim kid and asked other students to beat him.



The child kept crying and the staff recording this kept laughing.



Now the teacher had apologised and the Kids father has reportedly agreed to not file a… pic.twitter.com/FasWPzouXn — Baijuu Nambiar CFP®✋ (@baijunambiar) August 25, 2023 ×

At one point, Tyagi can be heard instructing to slap the boy on his body instead of his face.

"Abki baar kamar pe maaro… chalo… muh pe na maaro ab muh laal ho raha hai… kamar pe maaro saare (Start hitting him on the waist… His face is turning red, hit him on the waist instead)."

She can also be heard asking children to hit the little boy harder, "Kya tum maar rahe ho? Zor se maaro na (Why are you hitting him so lightly? Hit him hard)."

FIR yet to be filed

The police in a statement said that upon investigation, they "found that the woman was 'declaring' in the video that Mohammedan students get spoiled when their mothers don't pay attention to their studies. The basic education officer has been informed and departmental action will be taken against the teacher."

As per Indian Express, the police have received the video, but a FIR is yet to be submitted by the boy's father.

The victim child's father told local reporters that he is not planning to file a case and that he will take his son out of the school.

"I will not send my child to that school again and they will return the fee that I have submitted. A settlement has been reached that no complaint would be filed. The teacher has created animosity between the children," he told them.

Khatauli Circle Officer Dr Ravi Shankar said that "Tripta Tyagi is the head of the school," and that they are trying to "convince the child's father to file a complaint; after that we would be able to file an FIR. Further legal action is being taken."

"Today, Mansurpur police station received a video wherein a woman teacher was ordering students of a class to beat a child for not learning multiplication tables. There were some objectionable comments too," said Satyanarayan Prajapat, Superintendent of Police (City), Muzaffarnagar in a statement.

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post criticised the teacher's actions and said, "Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a marketplace of hatred — nothing worse a teacher can do for the country."

मासूम बच्चों के मन में भेदभाव का ज़हर घोलना, स्कूल जैसे पवित्र स्थान को नफ़रत का बाज़ार बनाना - एक शिक्षक देश के लिए इससे बुरा कुछ नहीं कर सकता।



ये भाजपा का फैलाया वही केरोसिन है जिसने भारत के कोने-कोने में आग लगा रखी है।



बच्चे भारत का भविष्य हैं - उनको नफ़रत नहीं, हम सबको मिल… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2023 ×

Talking to The Indian Express, Shubham Shukla, basic education officer of Muzaffarnagar said they have sought a response from the school management, they are checking if the school that received its affiliation in 2019 "was being run as per standards set by the government."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE