Redefining education, India's maiden AI school unveiled in southern state of Kerala

India's inaugural artificial intelligence school has been opened in Kerala. The groundbreaking inauguration of the Santhigiri Vidyabhavan took place in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala. The school was officially inaugrated by former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday (August 22). This initiative is aimed at revolutionising the education sector through innovative technology-driven learning methods.

AI technology

The AI School, a collaboration between Vedhik eSchool and iLearning Engines (ILE) USA, is set to reshape the way students learn and engage with their studies. The school's design and framework have been meticulously managed by a committee of experienced professionals, including former Chief Secretaries, DGPs, and Vice Chancellors, ensuring a holistic approach to education.

Innovative methods

Vedhik eSchool officials reportedly stressed the AI School's significance as a forward-looking educational paradigm. Integrating artificial intelligence technology. The AI School guarantees students access to a high-quality learning experience equivalent to traditional classroom settings.

Notably, this immersive learning experience is accessible through the school's website, extending beyond regular school hours.

The AI School adheres to the guidelines outlined in the New National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and is designed to meet the stringent criteria set by the National School Accreditation Standards.

Tailored learning

Initially catering to students in classes 8 to 12, the AI School offers a plethora of learning avenues. From multi-teacher revision support to aptitude tests and career mapping, students can access an array of resources to enhance their academic journey.

Vedhik eSchool said the AI School's role is to equip students for a successful future.

The platform offers intensive training for competitive exams, including JEE, NEET, MAT, CUET, CLAT, G-MAT, GRE, and language proficiency tests such as IELTS.

Additionally, the AI School provides guidance for pursuing higher education and scholarships in renowned foreign universities.

Minimal cost

One of the standout features of the AI School is its commitment to affordability. By providing digital content through the school's website, the initiative eliminates any supplementary financial burdens on schools and parents.

The AI School not only empowers students but also offers parents an effective way to monitor their children's academic progress. The collaborative effort between Vedhik eSchool and iLearning Engines (ILE) USA heralds a new era in education, where technology and innovation converge to create an inclusive and dynamic learning environment.

