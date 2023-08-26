Chandrayaan-3: Modi hails India's lunar landing as 'one of the most inspiring moments of this century'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 26 hailed the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation upon the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission three days ago. Describing India's lunar landing as 'one of the most inspiring moments of the century', Modi designated the lunar mission as India's 'national pride'.

Modi also announced the names of the lunar sites where the probes of Chandrayaan-3 and its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 experienced an impact. While the site of the soft landing of the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been named Shivshakti Point, the site of the hard landing of the lander of the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission of 2019 has been named Tiranga Point, in reference to the Indian national flag or tricolour.

“Today, I am feeling a different level of happiness...such occasions are very rare...this time, I was so restless...I was in South Africa but my mind was with you,” Modi said.

Modi declared that August 23rd, the day when India's Vikram lander made a safe and soft landing on the southern pole of the Moon, will now be celebrated as National Space Day across India.

Modi made these declarations in an address to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation at its Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control headquarters in Bengaluru in southern India. Modi landed in Bengaluru on the morning of August 26th after his four-day formal tour of South Africa and Greece.

Modi also commended the role played by India's women scientists in the lunar missions and while referring to the naming of the lunar landing site, he said: "This 'Shivkshakti' point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people. The welfare of people is our supreme commitment." PM Modi said.

Modi, while heaping praises on the ISRO said that people from across the globe who believe in science and the future are filled with enthusiasm over India’s achievement.

The Prime Minister was received at ISTRAC by ISRO chief S Somanath and other scientists.

Addressing the scientists, Modi said, "What you all have achieved is one of the most inspiring moments of this era. After this feat, the entire world has understood India's mettle in the field of science and technology."

India's Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram successfully touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday.

The lander is carrying six scientific payloads, including the rover Pragyan which will collect data over the course of 14 days.

