Chandrayaan-3 success LIVE: PM Modi hails ISRO scientists, to greet team behind lunar landing soon

Chandrayaan-3 success: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the morning of August 26 hailed India's science and research-related belligerence and coined the slogan 'Hail Science, Hail Research' (Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan) as he reached Bengaluru in southern India where Indian Space Research Organisation's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control is headquartered.

The Prime Minister watched the live telecast from Johannesburg of the historic touchdown of lander Vikram on the Moon on August 23 from the site of the 15th BRICS Summit.



After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so.



The PM started his four-day formal tour on August 21 for South Africa and Greece. In South Africa, PM Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

During his one-day Greece visit, the PM held meetings with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou.