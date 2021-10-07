Morning news brief: President Biden, Chinese President Xi plan to hold virtual summit & more

US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year. The virtual meeting has reportedly been agreed upon in principle. The proposed virtual meeting comes amid increased tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan and the continuing trade row.

In Pakistan, a shallow earthquake in the southern region in the early hours of Thursday killed around 20 people and seriously injured dozens. The magnitude of the quake was 5.7. A woman and six children were among the 20 dead. The remote mountainous city of Harnai in Balochistan was the worst hit.

US judge blocks abortion law in Texas

The statute, which went into force on September 1, prohibits abortions as soon as a heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant.

Germany: 100-year-old to go on trial for Nazi-era crimes

A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard will go on trial this Tuesday for Nazi-era crimes. He would be the oldest person to be tried for such crimes.

Two Picasso paintings headline Christie's fall auction

Two Picasso paintings, one of which has spent more than 60 years in a private collection and has never been auctioned.

Watch: Gravitas - captured, killed & compromised: CIA admits to losing spies