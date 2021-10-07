Germany: 100-year-old to go on trial for Nazi-era crimes

A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard will go on trial this Tuesday for Nazi-era crimes. He would be the oldest person to be tried for such crimes.

The 100-year-old, identified only as Josef S, is accused of 'knowingly and willingly" assisting the murder of 3518 prisoners at Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.

Allegations against him include aiding and abetting the "execution by firing squad of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942" and the murder of prisoners "using the poisonous gas Zyklon B".

German prosecutors are racing to bring the last surviving Nazi perpetrators to justice, and have in recent years increasingly focused attention on lower-ranking Nazi staff.

Also Read | Germany sets aside an additional $767 million for holocaust survivors, officials say

The case comes a week after a 96-year-old German woman, who was a secretary in a Nazi death camp, dramatically fled before the start of her trial but was caught several hours later.

She too has been charged with complicity in murder. Her trial resumes on October 19.

Despite his advanced age, a medical assessment in August found that Josef S. was fit to stand trial, although hearings at the Neuruppin court will be limited to a couple of hours a day.

Also Read | In a bid to combat climate impact, cut carbon footprint, Germany unveils synthetic kerosene plant

The proceedings are expected to last until early January.

"He is not accused of having shot anyone in particular but of having contributed to these acts through his work as a guard and of having been aware such killings were happening at the camp," a court spokeswoman said.

Also Read | For a farewell visit, Germany's Merkel to head to Israel next week

Thomas Walther, a lawyer representing several camp survivors and victims' relatives in the case, said that even 76 years after the end of World War II, trials like these were necessary to hold perpetrators to account.

"There's no expiry date on justice," he told AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)