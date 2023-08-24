Morning news brief: Pragyan strolls on Moon, chaotic first Republican primary, and more
Good morning! Start your day with WIONs morning brief
Hours after India's Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, the Pragyan rover, nestled inside the Vikram lander, took its first steps on the lunar surface. In other news, ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, the Republican party held its first primary where things got heated amongst the GOP leaders.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'Pragyan' rover safely traversing Moon, making India's mark on lunar soil - Exclusive
As of August 23, three of four vehicles associated with India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing mission had done their job flawlessly - the LVM3 rocket (life of 16mins), propulsion module(continues to orbit the moon) and 'Vikram' lander module (safely near the Lunar South Pole).
The first Republican presidential primary was a heated affair, despite former president Donald Trump giving it a pass. Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis' engaged in verbal battles as the voters had the first instance of gauging the policies of the GOP leaders.
A private charter plane that was carrying seven people and three crew members crashed on Wednesday (Aug 23) when it was on its way to St. Petersburg from Moscow, triggering reports of Russian mercenary group Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in the accident, Russian news media reported.
Leaders of the BRICS bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have reached an agreement to establish mechanisms for evaluating potential new member nations, revealed South Africa's Foreign Minister, as reported by Reuters.