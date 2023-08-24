India: Ban on sugar exports causes worries about the global price

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
In the upcoming season, beginning in October, India is anticipated to stop exporting sugar, a move that could have an impact on both domestic and global economy. This choice was made, according to sources, after a severe shortage of rain drastically reduced cane output in important sugar-producing states.

