BRICS paves way for expansion, agrees on framework to add new member nations

Leaders of the BRICS bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have reached an agreement to establish mechanisms for evaluating potential new member nations, revealed South Africa's Foreign Minister, as reported by Reuters.

This significant accord on expansion sets the stage for numerous interested countries to present their case for joining BRICS, an alliance dedicated to championing the interests of the developing "Global South."

The expansion of BRICS has been a central focus at the summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa's bustling commercial hub.

Although all BRICS member countries had publicly expressed their support for enlarging the bloc, there had been divergences among the leaders concerning the extent and pace of expansion.

An agreed framework for expansion

Naledi Pandor, speaking on Ubuntu Radio, a station administered by South Africa's foreign ministry, declared, "We have reached an agreement on the matter of expansion." She went on to mention that they had adopted a document outlining guidelines, principles, and processes for considering countries aspiring to join BRICS. This development was hailed as a positive step in advancing the group's objectives.

Detailed announcement on expansion forthcoming

Pandor also noted that BRICS leaders intend to make a more comprehensive announcement regarding expansion before the conclusion of the summit on Thursday. This announcement is expected to shed light on the specific criteria and procedures that prospective members must adhere to.

South African officials have reported that over 40 countries have expressed interest in becoming part of BRICS. Among these, 22, including nations such as Iran, Venezuela, and Algeria, have formally submitted requests for admission.

History of BRICS

The initial meeting of leaders from BRIC nations, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, took place in St. Petersburg, Russia, during the G8 Outreach Summit in July 2006. Following this, in September 2006, the group was formally established as BRIC during the inaugural BRIC Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which convened alongside the UN General Assembly's General Debate in New York City.

After a series of high-level gatherings, the first-ever BRIC summit was convened in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 16, 2009.

Subsequently, the BRIC group underwent a transformation and was renamed as BRICS, with the inclusion of South Africa as a full member. This decision was reached during the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in September 2010. Consequently, South Africa participated in the 3rd BRICS Summit held in Sanya, China, on April 14, 2011.

(With inputs from agencies)



