Morning news brief: Pompeo's claims on India-Pakistan, Washington mass shooting, and more

Former US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in his memoir "Never Give an Inch" has claimed that in 2019, neighbouring countries India and Pakistan were on the verge of a nuclear war and that the US de-escalated the situation. In other news, Chris Hopkins has been sworn in as New Zealand's new Prime Minister, replacing Jacinda Ardern. Meanwhile, in yet another shooting in the US, this one in Yakima, Washington, a 21-year-old man shot and killed three people before committing suicide. We also bring you news of a massive 'London-sized' iceberg that broke off from the Antarctic's Brunt Ice shelf.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated in a book released on Tuesday that India and Pakistan were on the verge of a nuclear war in 2019 but that US intervention stopped the situation from escalating. "I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019," the likely future presidential contender wrote in "Never Give an Inch," the memoir of his time as Donald Trump's top diplomat and earlier CIA chief.

Jacinda Ardern was officially replaced on Wednesday (January 25) as New Zealand's prime minister, after her announcement to step down from the position last week. At a ceremony in Wellington, the country's capital, 44-year-old Chris Hipkins was sworn in as prime minister by New Zealand's governor-general.

In yet another shooting in the United States, a 21-year-old man opened fire at people in a gas station convenience store in the capital Washington, killing three, only to later shoot himself dead. The incident took place in Yakima, Washington. In what is being described as a "random situation" by the police, local man Jarid Haddock shot and killed three people in and around the convenience store.

A humongous iceberg the size of Greater London has broken off an Antarctic ice shelf. This is the second such break in around two years, said researchers as they announced the latest event on Monday.