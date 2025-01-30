A regional passenger jet crashed after colliding with a military helicopter mid-air near Washington's Reagan National Airport on Wednesday (Jan 29).

VIDEO | White House says passenger jet collided midair with helicopter over Washington

A regional passenger jet crashed Wednesday after colliding with a military helicopter mid-air near Washington's Reagan National Airport, the White House and aviation officials said, prompting a major emergency response and grounding of all flights.

Donald Trump unveils plan to detain 30,000 'criminal illegal aliens' at notorious Guantanamo Bay military prison

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 29) unveiled a controversial plan to detain thousands of undocumented migrants at Guantanamo Bay, a notorious United States military prison.

Maha Kumbh Stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath tightens arrangements, issues fresh orders to avoid more tragedies

In the wake of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a slew of guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments.

Why has Meta agreed to pay $25 mn to US President Trump?

Meta is to pay $25 million to United States President Donald Trump. The company agreed to pay the amount to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump in 2021, according to people familiar with the matter.

