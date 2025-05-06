Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) for the 12th consecutive night, drawing a measured response from the Indian Army. Meanwhile, Pakistan has also faced tough questions at the UNSC closed-door meeting.

Advertisment

In a continued crackdown on immigration, the Trump administration in the United States has now warned green card holders that it is a "privilege" and "not a right" and can be revoked.

The Indian representation was strong at fashion’s biggest night – The Met Gala 2025. From Diljit Dosanjh to Natasha Poonawalla to Manish Malhotra- all the Indian celebrities who made heads turn at the Met this year

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing across LoC for 12th consecutive night post Pahalgam attack

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) for the 12th consecutive night, drawing a measured response from the Indian Army. In a statement, the Indian Army said Pakistan violated ceasefire on the intervening night of May 5-6 in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Advertisment

'If an alien breaks law...': Trump admin's big warning to Green card holders, says it's a 'privilege, not a right'

In a continued crackdown on immigration, the Trump administration in the United States has now warned green card holders that it is a "privilege" and "not a right" and can be revoked.

Pahalgam terror attack: What Pakistan asked for at UNSC meeting - and did not get

Amid the ongoing tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack, UN Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal session on Tuesday (May 6). Members of the council refused to accept the “false flag” narrative and asked Pakistan whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was likely to be involved.

Shah Rukh Khan to Kiara Advani: All the Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2025