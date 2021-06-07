Morning news brief: Pakistan train accident, Choksi's 'abduction' and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Two passenger trains collided in the Sindh province of Pakistan, killing at least 30 people and injuring 50. Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi's lawyers gave the names of people involved in the alleged abduction to the police commissioner in a complaint. Abubakar Shekau, the head of the Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram, had killed himself, rival Islamist militants said in an audiotape.

30 killed, 50 injured as passenger trains collide in Pakistan's Sindh province





Antigua police has started investigating Choksi's 'abduction': PM Gaston Browne





US officials up pressure on firms, foreign adversaries over cyberattacks





Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau killed himself, confirms Islamic State West African Province







Amid accusations of genocide from the West, China policies could cut millions of Uyghur births in Xinjiang: Report





Watch | Nigeria: Death toll surpasses 88 in gang attack on seven villages in Kebbi region