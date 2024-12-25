New Delhi, India

In other news, US President-elect Donald Trump has pledged that he will direct the US Justice Department to "vigorously" pursue the death penalty for perpetrators once he's the President of the United States.

Israel probe finds Hamas 'murdered' hostages in fear of advancing ground troops

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday (Dec 24) that military operations in southern Gaza likely contributed to Hamas's decision to kill six hostages in August. The victims' bodies were discovered in an underground shaft in Rafah during Israeli operations.

Pakistan launches airstrike in Afghanistan; civilians suffer, no official confirmation from Islamabad

Amid the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistan launched airstrikes at night on Tuesday (Dec 24) in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan. The strike took over 25 lives of people, including women and children, and dismantled a training facility.

Nigel Farage ready to work with Peter Mandelson to secure trade deal with Trump

Nigel Farage has said that he could help Peter Mandelson to secure trade negotiations with the Donald Trump administration following his recent appointment as Westminster’s ambassador to the US.

Can Trump overturn Biden's pardons? President-elect vows to pursue death penalty 'vigorously'

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed that he will direct the US Justice Department to "vigorously" pursue the death penalty for perpetrators once he's the President of the United States.

