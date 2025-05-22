Pakistan on Thursday (May 22) declared a staff member of the High Commission of India, Islamabad, as persona non grata and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours. This retaliatory move comes a day after India on Wednesday (May 21) declared a Pakistani official persona non grata for engaging in activities not consistent with his official status in the country.

Days after US President Donald Trump's Middle East tour, the Pentagon has finally revealed that the United States has accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jetliner as a gift from Qatar. The Pentagon in a statement said that the Air Force has been asked to find a way to rapidly upgrade it for use as a new Air Force One to transport President Donald Trump.

US officially accepts $400mn Qatari jet for Trump, Pentagon says 'will work to ensure proper security measures'



Two Israeli embassy employees shot dead near Jewish museum in Washington

Two Israeli embassy staffers were gunned down late on Wednesday (May 21) outside a Jewish museum in Washington. The killing, as per reports, may be an act of antisemitism. The shooter has been taken into custody.

Scam worth Rs 22,400 crore killing Bollywood: Piracy hurting business of Hindi films

India is the world leader in online video piracy, per Media Partners Asia. The timing of these leaks is especially crucial as the more a movie is anticipated, the more likely it becomes a target.

Surprise inflation hike hits UK in April