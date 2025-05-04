On the night of 3-4 May, Pakistan, for the tenth consecutive night, violated the ceasefire along the LoC (Line of Control). The Indian army responded to the unprovoked attack "swiftly and effectively".



Advertisment

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun issuing call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists as it prepares to significantly expand its military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Harvey Weinstein’s trial in New York City saw tensions escalate as his attorney Jennifer Bonjean questioned former TV production assistant Miriam Haley. Miriam had alleged in a lawsuit that Harvey had sexually assaulted her.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC; 10th time in since J&K killings

On the night of 3-4 May, Pakistan, for the tenth consecutive night, violated the ceasefire along the LoC (Line of Control). The Indian army responded to the unprovoked attack "swiftly and effectively".

Advertisment

Israel calls up tens of thousands of reservists for next phase of war against Hamas in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun issuing call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists as it prepares to significantly expand its military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Harvey Weinstein's female accuser calls him a ‘f***ng asshole’

Harvey Weinstein’s trial in New York City saw tensions escalate as his attorney Jennifer Bonjean questioned former TV production assistant Miriam Haley. Miriam had alleged in a lawsuit that Harvey had sexually assaulted her.

Sovereignty beats Journalism in 151st Kentucky Derby during final stretch

Sovereignty powered through the final turn and out-dueled favorite Journalism in the final straight to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, giving the Godolphin stable a first victory in the US racing classic at Churchill Downs.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky rejects Russia's 'theatrical' 3-day truce