Harvey Weinstein’s trial in New York City saw tensions escalate as his attorney Jennifer Bonjean questioned former TV production assistant Miriam Haley. Miriam had alleged in a lawsuit that Harvey had sexually assaulted her.

Female accuser breaks down during cross-examination

She claims that the said incident happened at Weinstein’s SoHo apartment on July 10, 2006. During cross-examination, Jennifer Bonjean asked why Miriam accepted an invitation to meet him in private. This happened after Weinsteinn showed up uninvited at her home after she declined his offer to attend the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. She called it “bizarre.”

Miriam Haley explained that she felt she may have “offended” Weinstein after turning down his Paris offer. When she later accepted his invitation to fly her to Los Angeles, she said she “felt it would’ve been weird not to go and at least say hi” at his apartment.

Then there were discussions around what Miriam wore during her visit. The attorney asked her if she remembered wearing jeans. Haley responded that she didn’t remember Weinstein removing jeans.

“What do you remember him ripping off?” Bonjean asked. “My tampon,” Haley replied.

When Weinstein’s attorney questioned her memory of the outfit she was wearing, Mirriam broke down and said, “It’s my experience!”

At one point, looking in Weinstein’s direction, she exclaimed, “Fucking asshole.”

Weinstein accused of sex assault

Weinstein is charged with committing a first-degree criminal sexual act against Miriam Haley in July 2006. He has pleaded not guilty.

Weinstein also faces another count of committing a first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of rape in the third degree. He pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.