Morning news brief: Omicron in US, COVID-19 vaccines and more

To get your day started, here are some of the most important stories: As coronavirus cases rise across the country, US President Biden warned of winter of "serious illness and death" for unvaccinated Americans. A panel of US government-appointed medical experts unanimously recommended Pfizer's and Moderna's mRNA Covid vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's due to their weaker protection and greater risks.

Omicron: US President warns of winter with 'severe illness and death'



Infections have grown by 40% across the country in the last two weeks, and deaths have soared by more than a third, with more than 1,300 Americans dying every day from the coronavirus.

Citing risk of clotting, US expert panel votes for the use of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines, over J&J



In its discussion of risks and benefits, the CDC also said that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines carry risks, primarily for younger men who may in very rare cases develop myocarditis or pericarditis -- inflammation of or around the heart.

Amid the pro-life vs pro-choice fight, Biden administration makes access to abortion pills easier





In a rare victory for the pro-choice movement in an increasingly bitter battle over reproductive rights, US President Joe Biden's administration ruled Thursday that abortion pills would be available by mail permanently, not just during the Covid pandemic.



