Morning news brief: Olympic flame has been lit as games kick off in Japan and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Iraqi officials discussing US military presence on Washington visit to US House approving bid to add 8,000 visas for at-risk Afghans, we have it all.

We also bring live updates from Tokyo Olympics, where Olympic flame has been lit as games kick off. You can also read about the Afghan military overhauling war strategy to limit losses as Taliban advances. And also see report on Algeria launching probe into Pegasus spyware claim.

Also read about more US Republicans are urging for vaccinations as COVID-19 surges in the country.

Tokyo Olympics Live: Olympic flame has been lit as games kick off in Japan

Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Score: Follow along as Indian archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav compete in the Yumenoshima Ranking Field's individual ranking round.

Iraqi officials discuss US military presence on Washington visit

US President Joe Biden is set to host Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi at the White House on Monday, and Kadhemi is expected to push for a concrete timetable of foreign troop withdrawal.

US House approves bid to add 8,000 visas for at-risk Afghans

As US troops complete their pullout from Afghanistan after a 20-year war, the US House of Representatives approved a plan on Thursday to allow an extra 8,000 special immigration visas for Afghans, who helped the United States and are at risk of retaliation. The bipartisan bill, which passed with a vote of 407 to 16, will now be considered by the Senate.

As Taliban advances, Afghan military overhauls war strategy to limit losses

Afghanistan's military is overhauling its war strategy against the Taliban to concentrate forces around the most critical areas like Kabul and other cities, border crossings and vital infrastructure. The politically perilous strategy will inevitably cede territory to Taliban insurgents.

Algeria launches probe into Pegasus spyware claim

The foreign ministry denounced what it termed an "inadmissible, systematic attack on human rights and fundamental freedoms" and singled out neighbouring Morocco for "spying on Algerian officials and citizens".

As COVID-19 surges, more US Republicans urging vaccinations

COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisation rates are rising nationwide, with the vast majority of new fatalities and serious cases among the unvaccinated.

Watch | Tokyo Olympics 2020: Opening ceremony Director fired over Holocaust joke