North Korea said that it carried out a test launch of strategic cruise missiles.

In other news, the United States Department of Justice has released a trove of long-awaited documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

North Korea says carried out test-launch of strategic cruise missiles in Yellow Sea

North Korea claimed Friday that it carried out a test launch of strategic cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea this week. The drill came days after Pyongyang vowed to respond to US threats as it is said to be showing off its "counterattack" capabilities.

Jeffrey Epstein's contact list with big names like Michael Jackson, RFK Jr's mom, Alec Baldwin released by Trump admin

Jeffrey Epstein files have a new addition. The United States Department of Justice on Thursday (Feb 27) evening released a trove of long-awaited documents tied to Epstein. This included contact lists, flight logs of his private jet 'Lolita Express', and other evidence amassed against the infamous convicted sex offender.

Police arrest Pune bus rape case accused after major manhunt

A team of the Pune Crime Branch on Friday (Feb 28) detained accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade in the horrific Pune bus rape case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smarthana Patil, Zone 2, Pune City Police, said that the accused was brought to the police station and has been formally arrested.

Powerful 6.1 earthquake hits Nepal's Kathmandu valley, no casualties reported

A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude was felt near Nepal's Kathmandu early Friday morning. However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality from the earthquake.

WATCH: US President Trump says negotiations on deal to end Ukraine war at crucial stage

US President Donald Trump hosted UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for high-stakes talks on Ukraine and a potential US-UK trade deal. Trump suggested that a Ukraine peace deal is at a crucial stage and emphasised that Putin "keeps his word."