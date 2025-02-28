Jeffrey Epstein files have a new addition. The United States Department of Justice on Thursday (Feb 27) evening released a trove of long-awaited documents tied to Epstein. This included contact lists, flight logs of his private jet 'Lolita Express', and other evidence amassed against the infamous convicted sex offender.

However, despite the anticipation, the roughly 200-page release contained no bombshells. It only confirms the names of celebrities and politicians already known to have been friendly with the notorious paedophile.

What's in the documents?

The documents contain a contact list of the sex trafficker. These people palled around with him and are not a "client list". Addresses and phone numbers were redacted.

Among the high-profile names in Epstein's contact list are Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Ethel Kennedy, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and Courtney Love. Others include Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump, Bob Weinstein, businessman David Koch, former Senator Ted Kennedy, actor Ralph Fiennes, and lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

In addition to the contact list, the DOJ also released redacted records of 254 masseuses—whose names remain hidden as they were victims—and flight logs from Epstein’s private jet, the "Lolita Express." A significant portion of the binder was blacked out as it contained victim information, reports NY Post.

More to come?

The binder, labelled "Phase One," suggests additional document releases could follow. It was reportedly provided to 15 conservative influencers before being made public.

Podcaster Liz Wheeler, reviewing the release in a livestream, expressed frustration.

"We're all waiting for bombshells. We're all waiting for juicy stuff. And that's not what’s in this binder. That's not what’s in this binder at all. And that's exactly how the attorney general presented it to us," she alleged.

Push for transparency

Critics quickly demanded more disclosures. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), head of a House GOP transparency task force, expressed dissatisfaction with the limited scope of the release.

"THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment," Luna posted on X. "GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!"

Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly given the FBI's New York field office until Friday to turn over additional materials for public release.

"The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability," she said.

FBI Director Kash Patel vowed that there would be "no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned," and anyone who tries to undermine this "will be swiftly pursued."

"If records have been hidden, we will uncover them," he declared. "And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people, as it should be."

(With inputs from agencies)