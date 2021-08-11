Morning news brief: North Korea warns US, China-Russia conduct joint military exercises and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Seoul will face a "serious security crisis" for going ahead with its joint military drills with the United States, a senior Pyongyang official threatened Wednesday, saying the South had missed its opportunity to improve inter-Korean ties. Don't regret my decision: Biden on American forces withdrawal from Afghanistan.

I do not regret my decision, says Biden as two more cities fall to Taliban

Taliban continues its surge across Afghanistan with the capture of two more provincial cities with a total of eight provinces seized in the last couple of days.

North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over US-Seoul drills

North Korea has warned South Korea and the United States of risking a "huge security crisis" by choosing to escalate tensions.

'Your dad made mistakes': Cuomo addresses his daughters in resignation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed his three daughters in his resignation following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

China-Russia conduct joint military drills with J-20 fighters, missiles and drones

Russia and China launched the biggest joint military exercise in China’s north-central Ningxia region on Monday involving 10,000 ground troops and Air Forces of the two countries.