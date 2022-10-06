Morning news brief: North Korea fires ballistic missiles, eight killed in India, & more

The conflict between North Korea and South Korea continues as the former fired two short-range ballistic missiles on the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula on Thursday. In other news, the US is reportedly offering to help analyze audio recordings from around the time of the Nord Stream gas pipelines' apparent sabotage. Meanwhile, the Indonesia Police have been accused of firing tear gas into the spectator stands and blocking the gates of the football stadium during the stampede which killed at least 131 people and left hundreds injured. Finally, recent flash floods in the Mal river in West Bengal's Jagalpuri has claimed the lives of nearly eight people, and several others have gone missing, officials stated.

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward sea in direction of Japan

The missiles were launched in the direction of Japan in retaliation to the joint military drills conducted by South Korea and the United States.

Nord Stream leaks probe: US might offer to help analyze underwater recordings

The end result will depend on the quality of the recordings. But at this point it is unclear if the recordings being provided by Sweden and Denmark are good enough or not.

Witnesses blame Indonesian police for their response to football riot

The witnesses believe that had the police acted swiftly and not blocked the stadium’s exits, they could have minimised the casualties during the chaos.

Eight killed, several missing during Durga idol immersion in West Bengal

The incident occurred around 8:30 on Wednesday (October 5) when hundreds of people went near the river during idol immersion on Vijayadashami. Four of the dead were women.

Watch | US President Joe Biden visits hurricane-hit Florida to review destruction