Morning news brief: Italy's president refuses PM Draghi's resignation, Saudi opens airspace to Israel, & more

Ripudaman Singh Malik, the acquitted suspect in the 1985 Air India bombings in which 331 people died was shot dead in Canada. In other news, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has claimed that he knows how to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and that he will be sharing the information with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Saudi to open airspace to all including Israel, US hails decision as result of Biden's 'persistent diplomacy'

Saudi Arabia has declared that it will ease restrictions on "all carriers" operating in its airspace. US President Joe Biden who will be visiting the Kingdom soon welcomed the "historic" decision as an attempt at defusing tensions with Israel.

Italian PM says he will resign amid political crisis; president refuses to accept Draghi's resignation

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday (July 14) said that he will resign from the post. Amid political crisis, Draghi told his cabinet: "I want to announce that this evening I will hand in my resignation to the president."

But the Italian President Sergio Mattarella has refused to consider the resignation.

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he knows how the Russia-Ukraine war could be resolved

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (July 14) said that he knows how the war between Russia and Ukraine could be "resolved". The Brazilian President said that he will pitch his suggestions to the Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Who is Ripudaman Singh Malik? Acquitted suspect in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Canada

Ripudaman Singh Malik, the acquitted suspect in the 1985 Air India bombings was shot dead in Canada, news agencies reported on Thursday (July 14) quoting local media. The apparent targeted shooting killed the founder of Khalsa Credit Union in Vancouver while he was on his way to his office.

Watch | Sri Lankans celebrate ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation