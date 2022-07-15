Saudi to open airspace to all including Israel, US hails decision as result of Biden's 'persistent diplomacy'

Saudi Arabia has declared that it will ease restrictions on "all carriers" operating in its airspace. US President Joe Biden who will be visiting the Kingdom soon welcomed the "historic" decision as an attempt at defusing tensions with Israel. In a statement released by the White House, US hailed this as a result of Biden's "persistent diplomacy". US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the decision was the outcome of the President's "persistent and principled diplomacy with Saudi Arabia over many months, culminating in his visit today," adding that Biden "commends" it.

He added that the US president, who is travelling to the Middle East and will arrive in Saudi Arabia later on Friday, "will have more to say on this breakthrough later today."

Taking to Twitter Saudi's General Authority of Civil Aviation said that it "announces the decision to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority for overflying".

As per the statement, the decision was made to "complement the Kingdom's efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents".

As per an AFP report, in the past, despite Israel's best attempts to forge relationships with Arab nations, Riyadh has refused to recognise the Jewish state.

Shortly after the Abraham Accords were announced in 2020, Saudi Arabia declared that UAE planes to "all countries" could overfly the country and even permitted an Israeli plane to fly over while travelling to Abu Dhabi.

Following Friday's announcement, aeroplanes flying to and from Israel are no longer subject to overflight restrictions.

Israel has pushed for the right to use overflights to reduce connections to Asian destinations.

The Israeli government also wants direct flights from Israel to Saudi Arabia for Muslim pilgrims who currently have to pay for costly layover costs in other countries.

