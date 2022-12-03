Morning news brief: No Biden-Putin meet, EU's price cap on Russian oil, RRR's way to Oscars and more

White House on Saturday clarified that President Joe Biden of the US has no intentions to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, contrasting Biden's earlier statement that he is willing to meet Putin if the latter wants to end the war in Ukraine. The European Union member states have agreed to put a price cap of $60 a barrel on Russian oil but it is not immediately clear if Russia has accepted the price cap going forward. Hate speech on Twitter spiked after Elon Musk's takeover of the platform amid the increasing reliance of the microblogging platform on automated moderation instead of human intervention. Meanwhile, India's RRR received a huge boost for its Oscar prospects after it won the 'Best Director' trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Click on the headlines to read more:

US President Joe Biden does not intend to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin right now, the White House said on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden had said he was ready to talk to Putin "if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war". He had added that the Russian leader "hasn't done that yet".

The European Union member states have agreed to put a price cap of $60 a barrel on Russian oil, AFP reported on Friday. The countries decided to follow the lead of the G7 economies who imposed a limit on Russian oil in a bid to hamper the revenues earned by the Kremlin. While the EU has already imposed multiple sanctions on Russia, they have not stopped the imports completely.

Hate speech against Black people, transgender persons as well as engagement with hateful content on Twitter has increased sharply since Elon Musk took over the platform, a research by the Center for Countering Digital Hate found on Friday. The research findings are now being seen in the background of Twitter's increased reliance on automated moderation instead of human intervention against hate speech on Twitter.