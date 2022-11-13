'RRR' to have a sequel, confirms director SS Rajamouli

Even after 10 months of release, the craze of 'RRR' still refuses to die down. The film, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, is one of the most successful movies of the year. Not just this, but the actioner has also been submitted for an Oscar, and recently it was released in Japan, where it raked in big bucks at the box office. After the successful Part 1, Rajamouli has seemingly confirmed that he's planning to come back with a sequel to Rise, Revolt, and Roar.



During an event in Chicago, the director was asked about the possibility of an 'RRR' sequel, to which the director replied that actually his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad have already started working on it.



"I would absolutely love to I can’t reveal many details about it, but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films, including RRR, We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story,'' the director said.

The Rage of #RRRMovie’s Run at Japan’s Box office is unstoppable. Since the release, the film is constantly receiving lots of appreciation. 🔥🌊



We are happy to share that our film got 1,22,727 footfalls by 3rd weekend (17 days).



Not just Rajamouli, but the lead actor of the movie Jr. NTR, has also teased that he's asked the director to move forward with the second part.



As we have mentioned earlier, the film was recently released in Japan, where it earned rave reviews and massive box office numbers.



The film had a remarkable run at the Japan Box Office, collecting 185M ¥ (1.2 million USD) by 3rd weekend.



Meanwhile, the makers have applied to the Academy for the Oscars in the main categories. The makers have asked for

consideration in multiple categories including best picture (DVV Danayya), best director (SS Rajamouli), best actor (Jr. NTR and Ram Charan) and more.

The patriotic film was released on March 25, 2022. Starring Jr. N. T. R., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, the film was produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

